Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Browser Extensions

Most modern browsers have some form of system in place that will inform you if an extension requires additional permissions after being updated. These browsers should also inform you of the permissions an extension will ask for before you install it. If an extension you want to download is asking for an uncomfortable amount of access, or if an extension you've been using is suddenly asking for access to new information, maybe give things a second thought before accepting. However, this doesn't really help if the permissions themselves don't change between versions.

Really, aside from paying very close attention to the permissions an extension asks for, the safest option is to just not use very many extensions — possibly even none at all if you can get by without them. The fewer extensions you use, the less likely you'll encounter malware in disguise (or an unexpected change in the future). And for the extensions you do want to use, try to vet them as best you can before installing, as noted by Mozilla. Are they from a trusted source or a person/company you've never heard of? Do recent user reviews raise any red flags? Maintain a healthy amount of vigilance and caution and you should be able to continue using browser extensions without issue, but be sure to keep an eye out for unexpected updates or ownership rights changes.