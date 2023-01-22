The 14 Best PS5 Co-Op Games

Sony's newest video game console, the PlayStation 5, offers gamers the latest in living room console technology — if you can get a hold of one. Even now, years after the console's launch, it can be difficult to find a PS5 for sale at a big box store for the ordinary retail price. Many consumers have been forced to buy overpriced consoles on the reseller market or else show up early on delivery days in hopes of getting one before they vanish.

The relative scarcity of the PS5 means that if you want to play the latest games with your friends, you might have to rely on multiplayer and co-op, using a single console or a small number of shared consoles. Luckily, there are plenty of PS5 games that offer a co-op experience, either live and in person via couch co-op, or over the internet.

While we enjoy a good solitary gaming experience as much as the next person, getting into a game with a close friend is an experience that can't be beat. If you're looking to take your multiplayer gaming to the next level with the PlayStation 5, here are our favorite multiplayer games perfect for the next gaming night with your pals.