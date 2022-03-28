Fortnite Building Returns This Week, But Should It?

Well, that was quick. According to Fortnite News, Epic Games' runaway success, "Fortnite," is returning to its roots on March 29; as a crafty battle royale game that consists of 100 contestants trying to outlive — and out-build — one another. Fortnite News is not an official source, but it has a solid track record for getting these things right, which is most likely why it's earned over 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

This potential news leak follows after exactly one week of "Fortnite" deviating away from its traditional mining-crafting-building loop and trying something faster-paced, specifically in public matchmaking sessions, but if it turns out to be true, the sudden shift may leave fans feeling toyed with. Especially since data miners have widely leaked information that indicated no-building mode is here to stay, reported PC Gamer on March 24 — only three days after the initial "Fortnite" change went live during its Chapter 3, Season 2 update on March 21.

Whether or not this is good news (if it turns out to be true) is up to you. The current "Fortnite" matchmaking mode prohibits anyone from placing protective barriers on the fly. But it doesn't offer the same "Fortnite" experience that many longtime fans have come to know and love, even though its renewed focus on run-and-gun style survival has evidently made it more welcoming to a number of gamers who weren't fans before.