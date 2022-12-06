One Of These 9 Astronauts Will Be The First Woman On The Moon

Right now, the Orion spacecraft is over 200,000 miles away as it orbits the moon. Orion is currently unmanned and, at its furthest point, this vacant vessel reached a distance of 268,563 miles away — that's the furthest that a spacecraft intended to carry a crew has ever reached in the history of extraterrestrial travel.

Orion isn't expected back on solid ground for another couple of weeks as part of the Artemis I mission, but once it is, another very important chapter will begin. NASA's longterm mission is to explore the moon and Mars, and Orion's debut voyage was just the first phase. The next, Artemis II, will put astronauts on the moon's surface in 2024. This crew will look quite different from Buzz Aldrin (still living and now 92 years old), Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins, the first astronauts to ever leave bootprints in lunar soil. This crew will include the first woman to touch down on the planetary body — and if we look at the incredible team of women on the Artemis crew, it looks like the moon will be in very capable hands. Which one of these nine astronauts will be the one to make history?