Luka Doncic's Apocalypse Proof Jeep Has The Internet Talking

NBA star Luka Doncic made waves earlier this week when he arrived for the Dallas Mavericks game against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center in a hellaciously aggressive and huge vehicle. The six-wheel monster ride, which looks more like a tank made for a battlefield instead of a cramped parking lot, set the entire NBA Twitter on fire.

Luka Doncic pulled up to his game in a tank 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jzy2Pw6Ihz — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 18, 2023

Doncic's heavily-modified ride, which looks to have jumped straight out of a post-apocalyptic frenzy in the Mad Max universe, is actually the Hellfire Apocalypse truck. The vehicle is the brainchild of Apocalypse Manufacturing, a Florida-based outfitter with a penchant for turning trucks into hulking six-wheel behemoths and giving them fittingly awesome comic-inspired names. As for the Hellfire, it looks like something Christopher Nolan's Batman would drive, as many fans pointed out on social media.

Cars coming out of Apocalypse Manufacturing often go viral on social media, especially TikTok, thanks to their unmistakably huge profile and fierce looks. In fact, Doncic reportedly decided to spend a fortune on his giant ride after seeing videos of Apocalypse-modified cars. According to a report from TMZ, Doncic paid over a quarter million dollars for his Hellfire Apocalypse truck, which actually bellows steam out of the front grille via two nozzles.