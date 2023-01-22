Luka Doncic's Apocalypse Proof Jeep Has The Internet Talking
NBA star Luka Doncic made waves earlier this week when he arrived for the Dallas Mavericks game against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center in a hellaciously aggressive and huge vehicle. The six-wheel monster ride, which looks more like a tank made for a battlefield instead of a cramped parking lot, set the entire NBA Twitter on fire.
Luka Doncic pulled up to his game in a tank 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jzy2Pw6Ihz
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 18, 2023
Doncic's heavily-modified ride, which looks to have jumped straight out of a post-apocalyptic frenzy in the Mad Max universe, is actually the Hellfire Apocalypse truck. The vehicle is the brainchild of Apocalypse Manufacturing, a Florida-based outfitter with a penchant for turning trucks into hulking six-wheel behemoths and giving them fittingly awesome comic-inspired names. As for the Hellfire, it looks like something Christopher Nolan's Batman would drive, as many fans pointed out on social media.
Cars coming out of Apocalypse Manufacturing often go viral on social media, especially TikTok, thanks to their unmistakably huge profile and fierce looks. In fact, Doncic reportedly decided to spend a fortune on his giant ride after seeing videos of Apocalypse-modified cars. According to a report from TMZ, Doncic paid over a quarter million dollars for his Hellfire Apocalypse truck, which actually bellows steam out of the front grille via two nozzles.
More than meets the eye
Apocalypse Manufacturing told TMZ that Doncic's unit is the most decked-out Hellfire Apocalypse ever made. Notably, it even comes fitted with infrared night vision and thermal cameras, a fully-functional nitrous system, a 10,000-watt music kit, and a built-in safe. Covered in a matte black paint job, the machine can muster 850 horsepower. The truck rolls on 40-inch tires married to 22-inch inward-merging radial anthracite rims.
The Hellfire is one of the "6 TRUCKS OF THE APOCALYPSE" sold by the company, with the remaining five being Doomsday, Sinister 6, Warlord, Juggernaut, and Darkhorse. Depending on the engine you pick, the Hellfire starts at $185,000 for the Hemi 392 model that churns out 550 horsepower, or $200,000 for the 750 horsepower trim with a hellcat engine. The upgrades cost extra, starting at $180 for a swivel hook, and going all the way up to $25,000 for the Jet Ski package.
The 2021 Apocalypse Hellfire 6X6 also made an appearance in an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The Hellfire is essentially a modified Jeep Gladiator and the company claims it can deliver the custom ride within three weeks of placing the order. You can choose models based on Mercedes G Wagon, as well. Joseph Ghattas, the company's owner told Leno that he took inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck for designing the Hellfire's rear profile.