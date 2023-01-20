Should You Choose The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy Over The Sante Fe Hybrid? An Honest Opinion

When it comes to drivetrain options, few SUVs offer quite so much engine choice as the Hyundai Santa Fe. The five-seat, two-row family SUV slots in between the smaller Tucson and the larger, three-row Palisade in terms of size, but it's what's under the hood that's really interesting. On the one hand, there are two gas-only engines, including a potent turbocharged 2.5-liter in the 2023 Santa Fe Calligraphy.

However, Hyundai also offers both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the SUV. The PHEV is, unfortunately, only sold in select U.S. states at present, but the Santa Fe Hybrid sits alongside its gasoline sibling at all dealerships. As usual, the headline feature for adding in some electrification is economy: since the Santa Fe Hybrid only has a 1.6-liter engine, it can be more frugal with fuel. Dig a little deeper, though, and the decision weighs on more than just that one factor.