The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car Had A Big Feature Similar To The Mazda RX-8

Before going belly-up in 2010, Pontiac made several attempts to revive its faltering brand. Some had potential, others were heinous. However, nothing the company did ever lacked for originality. Indeed, a few ideas even proved welcome innovations in the marketplace, but they arrived a little too early to save the beleaguered marque.

SlashGear has a particular fondness for the gloriously odd flourishes of Pontiac's latter days. With a few different decisions, the Pontiac Fiero could have been a blue-chip mid-engine masterpiece needed to challenge the mighty Corvette, and its curious immortality in the hands of modders is inspiring. The Pursuit also showed genuine next-wave thinking, coming stock with streamlined bodywork and a digital driver display all the way back in 1987.

Another wild Pontiac concept boasted big ideas with limited follow-through from 1997. At least one of those components would turn up in cars for decades to come, including the admired masterpiece that was the Mazda RX-8.