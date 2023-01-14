How To Install The Android APK On Windows Or Mac

As of 2021, Microsoft Windows 11 provides native support for running Android apps (via Microsoft). You don't need clunky third-party emulators to bring your favorite Android apps to the desktop anymore.

But, at least officially, you can only download apps available on the Amazon AppStore. It's a growing catalog of apps and games, to be sure. However, it's far from the endless selection of apps Android actually has to offer. You can install any app of your choice (given it's optimized for the desktop) using its APK package. Android apps and games are distributed as APK files — which can be sideloaded on Windows 11.

You can also install a third-party app store like F-droid or Aurora Store to make sideloading easier.

Installing and running APK files on a Mac, however, is much less streamlined. The macOS doesn't come with built-in Android support. So you have to fall back on third-party emulators to install APK files (via Android). With most Android emulators, you also get access to the Google Play Store and millions of apps.