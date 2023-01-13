The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Has Excellent Fuel Economy For A 7-Seater SUV

While the shift to electric cars may be underway, not everyone is quite ready to say goodbye to gasoline. If you don't have anywhere to charge an EV or want the reassurance of being able to refuel at your local gas station, an electrified option like the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid could be a good alternative. While many of the advantages of a full EV don't apply, that's not to say there's no reason to spend a little extra beyond the standard, gas-only Highlander.

The 2023 Highlander Hybrid isn't exactly fancy with its electrification. It's not a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), supporting external charging for the flexibility of dual fuel sources. It has an EV mode, but it'll only work for short distances and at low speeds: you won't be able to drive from home to the grocery store and back on electric power alone like you would with most PHEVs.

Instead — much like the Prius before it — the Highlander Hybrid uses mild-hybridization for what that technology is best known for: improving fuel economy. By reclaiming power which would otherwise be wasted when slowing, or when the engine is idling, and storing it in a small battery, the electrified Highlander can then contribute that when drive propulsion is needed. It's all automatic and requires no change in how you drive the SUV, but the benefits are clear.