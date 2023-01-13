The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Drake's Collection

The Richest claims Drake's car collection is worth over $12 million. If the rumors are accurate, Drake's most expensive car would be the Devel Sixteen. With prices starting upwards of $2 million, the Sixteen's 12.3-liter quad-turbocharged V16 engine pumps out an astounding 5,007 horsepower and, more importantly, 3,757 lb-ft of tire-shredding torque. According to UAE-based automaker Devel Motors, the Sixteen could push zero to 60 mph in 1.8 seconds and achieve a theoretical 347 mph top speed.

Even if the rumors are untrue, Drake has more expensive cars in his garage, most costing upwards of $2 million as the Devel Sixteen. According to GQ, Drake had a $2.2 million Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, a tribute to the automaker's iconic Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic. Only 12 units of the Veyron Sang Noir left the Molsheim factory in France, and Drake was the only person to have it in Canada.

However, the rapper sold his Bugatti in 2014, which makes the Ferrari LaFerrari the most expensive car in his updated garage with a $1.8-million base price when bought new. Today, you'll need at least $4.2 million to add one in your garage (per DuPont Registry). Next on the list is a Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet. Only 99 units exist, starting at about $1.8 million each (per Robb Report). It has a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine with 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, propelling the heavy SUV from zero to 60 mph in under six seconds.

Grzegorz Czapski/Shutterstock

According to CarHP, Drake is the lucky owner of a one-off Rolls-Royce Mansory Bushukan Phantom ($700,00) that he featured in the video for "Chicago Freestyle," and a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman ($600,00), a more extended and posher version of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. On the other hand, Drake has a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (now worth about $368,000 per Classic) and a $350,000 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. The other cars in Drake's expensive auto collection that are worth mentioning are a $250,000 Bentley Mulsanne, a $350,000 McLaren 675 LT, and a $345,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn.