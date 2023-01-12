Why Your Google Pixel Camera Isnt Working, And How To Fix It

It won't be a stretch to say that Google manufactures some of the best camera-focused smartphones. Year after year, the company has improved its computational photography algorithm to deliver cutting-edge results that are on par — often even beyond — what other flagships offer. We mentioned this in our review of the latest Pixel 7 Pro. However, the Google Pixel camera is prone to certain bugs and errors, which could spoil your experience.

Issues with Pixel cameras dates back to 2019, when Pixel 4 users could not shoot pictures with their phones because the camera app kept crashing. Frustrated users took to social media platforms and app reviews to complain about Pixel's camera app.

However, it looks like Google is struggling to fix the issue once and for all. In 2021, when the Pixel 6 came out, users jumped onto the phone due to the hyped-up camera system — only to realize that they had encountered a boatload of bugs on the Pixel 6. Month after month, Pixel 6 users faced issues with the phone's screen, Wi-Fi and cellular connection, fingerprint scanner, and even the camera app.

Even recently, some Pixel 7 users have reported on community forums that the camera app on the smartphone is not working or keeps crashing. Unfortunately, Google still needs to address this as a problem. But on the brighter side, here are a few workarounds that can help you can fix your Pixel's camera app.