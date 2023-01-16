The Legendary Honda Motorcycle Designed To Sound Like A Fighter Jet

Superbikes are about the closest thing you can get to a fighter jet without getting a pilot's license. Very few wheeled vehicles let riders fulfill their "need for speed" like a superbike with a large displacement engine and a canyon road to carve up.

The fighter jet iconography is literally part of the official product description for Honda's foremost superbike, the CBR1000RR. While an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet will eventually top out at a brisk Mach 1.6 (about 1,200 miles per hour, according to Boeing), the CBR1000RR can reach 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds, beating out many super cars.

While you can't just go out and buy an operational fighter jet without raising a few eyebrows at the U.S. military or NATO, a mind-bendingly fast superbike is just a trip to the dealership away. The fighter jet comparison is fun for fast bikes, and watching Tom Cruise speed down a runway in a Kawasaki is a thrill. While it's hyperbole for most bikes, the fighter jet association was a major part in the development of one of the first ever superbikes, the Honda CBX.