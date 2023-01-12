The 2023 Audi SQ7's MPG Is Exactly What You'd Expect From A V8 SUV

Big engines are usually thirsty engines, and that's something buyers of the Audi SQ7 are just going to have to get used to in return for the speed and refinement of the beefy seven-seat SUV. One of Audi's fastest ways to transport the most people, the SQ7 certainly isn't short on horsepower from its 4.0-liter V8. With 500 horses and 568 lb-ft of torque to play with, 0-60 mph arrives in just 4.3 seconds.

On the flip side, though, you may find yourself slowing frequently in order to pull in at a gas station. A heavy car with a big engine and plenty of people on board adds up to just the sort of miles-per-gallon (mpg) rating you might expect.

Performance SUVs that tap V8 engines aren't exactly unusual. Despite the increase in all-electric models on the market, plenty of drivers still won't be satisfied unless they have eight beefy cylinders under the hood. However, some of Audi's rivals have added a little electrification as a strategy to bump up economy.