Does The Tesla Semi Have Autopilot/Self-Driving?

It's rarely a good sign when product manufacturers can't answer a simple question. Shortfalls and unwelcome surprises often lurk behind a company's strategic silence on a given subject. If online shopping services just take care of our errands for us, how do they make any money? Are all the apps in the Google Play Store safe to download, and what is Google doing to protect its users? Hey Tesla – how's your range in winter?

Not to keep picking on Musk's business efforts, but Tesla can be particularly unforthcoming with certain details that consumers care about. Marketing based on image and excitement rather than boring practical stats is hardly unique to Tesla, but they certainly lean into the practice. That's not a problem — until the narrative takes over completely and relevant facts disappear.

By way of an example, does the new Tesla Semi come with Tesla's Full Self-Driving and/or Autopilot software driving assists? That's not rhetorical. If you've got an answer backed with a solid source, send it our way. We're an automotive news outlet and we haven't heard word one on the subject. That's not a great sign.