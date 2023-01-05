One Of PepsiCo's Brand New Tesla Semi-Trucks May Have Already Broken Down

There's very little information to go on, as neither Tesla nor Pepsi have commented on the images at the time of writing. The photos each show the Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed by a large tow truck ... and that's it. Some have taken these images as proof that the Semi model must be flawed, using it as a new weapon in the arsenal of ways to attack Tesla. That's really not surprising considering just how many people have been unhappy with Elon Musk lately.

That said, it's premature to use these images as proof of anything other than the fact that a Semi truck delivered to PepsiCo needed to be towed for some reason. Could the vehicle have a defect that spurred the moment immortalized by these photos? Quite possibly, but until either company speaks up, there's no way to know for sure. The bigger question is this: if one of these trucks did experience something particularly troublesome so soon after delivery, would that indicate an atypically bad job performed by Tesla in comparison to its competition?

With only ICE-powered alternatives to compare it to, it's hard to say. What ultimately matters is how PepsiCo feels about this turn of events. If the company shrugs off whatever happened, then it's all good. If, however, PepsiCo grows frustrated with this experimental move into electric big rigs, that could spook other potential buyers and would be quite unfortunate for Tesla and, perhaps, the commercial EV segment as a whole.