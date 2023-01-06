The Easiest Way To Get Wi-Fi In Your Car

Wi-Fi is everywhere, convenient, and handy when using things other than your phone, like a tablet or Nintendo Switch. One place where you probably won't find Wi-Fi is in your vehicle, and this can be a pain if you have passengers in your car (especially kids) who want to browse the internet or download a game.

Manufacturers occasionally put cellular modems in non-phone devices, but this is uncommon. Each device typically requires a separate data plan from your wireless carrier or a monthly fee from the manufacturer. Even Amazon, which used to include free 3G wireless on their Kindle devices, has stopped in recent years. When 3G networks were discontinued in the U.S. at the end of 2021, older Kindles were cut off. Amazon doesn't even offer cellular connectivity on their current Kindles — except for the 2019 Kindle Oasis, which also still has MicroUSB, if that tells you anything.

So what are you supposed to do if you're out and about, but want to stream a video or hop on your laptop? You can look for a nearby cafe, bookstore, or fast food place. Still, the most convenient option would be a Wi-Fi connection in your car, so you're never too far away. Turning your vehicle into a hotspot on wheels is possible, but your options vary in cost and connectivity.