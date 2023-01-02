PS5 Games That Are Already Worth A Lot Of Money
Video games are a common leisure activity, but it isn't necessarily a cheap one. Every few years there's a new console and you have to keep up if you want to play all the latest titles. That is, of course, if you can get your hands on the newest console, something which has been a consistent struggle for the PlayStation 5 in the wake of ongoing global supply issues. Then, once you've got the console unboxed and set up, you still have to buy games.
When video games made their first substantial entrance into living rooms all over the world with the Atari 2600, the average cost of a game was $39.99. Of course, adjusting for inflation puts the true cost considerably higher (via TechRaptor). The average price point for a game stayed there until the mid-80s, when the cost jumped to $45 with the Nintendo Entertainment System, and by the time of the original PlayStation, the cost of a game has risen to $49.99, on average. It wasn't until the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 hit store shelves that the cost rose to $59.99.
Now, a decade and a half later, the cost of a video game is rising again, with some set to hit $69.99 (via Polygon). But even with the price hike, the cost of a normal game pales in comparison to the most extravagant PS5 titles already on the market.
Resident Evil Village (Collector's Edition)
The 2021 game "Resident Evil Village" serves as a sequel to 2017's "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard." It puts players in the shoes of Ethan Winters as he searches for his kidnapped daughter in a ruined village filled with deadly monsters. The gameplay gets pretty gruesome, as you might expect, and we won't go into too many details, to avoid both spoilers and unintended trauma.
Suffice it to say that in the process of saving your young daughter, you'll fight a seemingly endless army of mutated monsters and learn some interesting revelations about the origin of the Umbrella Corporation and the monster t-Virus. You'll also encounter recent fan favorite, Lady Dimitrescue, who promises to dole out terror and twitterpation in equal measure.
The game was released in various forms, from the standard edition you'd find on store shelves to a collector's edition which retailed at $219.99. In exchange, fans received a poster, an in-game trauma pack, a Chris Redfield statue, an artbook, and a collector's box (via IGN). The edition quickly sold out and the only places you'll find it today are on the secondary market, where it regularly sells for about $200.
Tales of Arise (Collector's Edition)
"Tales of Arise" is an action RPG produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the same studio behind favorites like "Tekken" and "Dark Souls." It's the 17th entry in a franchise that began with 1995's "Tales of Phantasia."
"Arise" takes players to a world made of two planets. The first is Dahna, a low-tech civilization akin to Earth's Middle Ages. The second world is Rena, an advanced high-tech civilization. Centuries before the game begins, the forces of Rena invaded Dahna and conquered its people. The Renans broke Dahna into five regions, each ruled by a Renan lord. The story follows two characters, one from each of the two worlds, as they work together to end Rena's enslavement of the Dahnan people. You can pick it up today for $29.99 but you won't be getting the ultimate "Tales of Arise" experience.
For that, you'll need the collector's edition, which retailed at $199.99 at launch and included the game, a figure of one of the two main characters, an artbook, a Steelbook, and a game soundtrack (via One More Game). Sadly, the collector's edition is sold out but sells on the secondary market for about $200.
Horizon Forbidden West (Regalla Edition)
"Horizon Zero Dawn" was one of the flagship titles for the PlayStation 4, so it's only right the story should continue on Sony's latest console. "Horizon Forbidden West" continues the gorgeous and captivating story of Aloy, one thousand years in the future.
The story takes place after a technological catastrophe destroyed civilization and plunged humanity back into a pre-technological way of life. "Forbidden West" keeps the same allure and aesthetic which made the first entry such a joy to play, while taking Aloy to new places, where she'll encounter new and more dangerous machines. To celebrate the release of the sequel, Sony released a special version called the Regalla Edition (via CNET).
"Horizon" fans shelled out $260 for the bundle that included a Steelbook display case, art cards, an artbook, statues of Aloy and a Tremortusk, a replica Focus and stand, a canvas map, and a bunch of downloadable in-game goodies. While the Regalla Edition is no longer available in stores, it has more than retained its value on the secondary market, where it regularly sells for between $300 and $400.
Gotham Knights (Collector's Edition)
"Gotham Knights" lets comic book fans play an open world action RPG in the universe of DC comics, or at least the slice of it which includes Batman and his extended superhero family. You can choose from four characters in the Batfam: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood, and each has its own benefits, disadvantages, and abilities.
You'll start in the story mode, where you'll explore Gotham City, pick up missions, and level up your character. Then you can break from the central story and complete side quests. You can even team up with a friend to co-op the campaign together. Keep in mind, even though there are four characters to choose from, only two can play together at a time. The game is available today in standard and deluxe editions, the latter of which includes some in-game extras for an extra $20. For a brief time, however, there was a collector's edition with a $299.99 price tag.
The collector's edition came with an augmented reality pin, a map of Gotham City, and a "Gotham Knights" diorama statue inspired by the artwork of Jim Lee (via Game Tyrant). If your local big box is sold out, you can get it on the secondary market for about the same price.
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Collector's Edition)
"Disco Elysium: The Final Cut" is the definitive version of its namesake and the collector's edition is the definitive version of the "Final Cut." It doesn't get any better. The game put players in the shoes of a detective in a noir setting and uses tabletop RPG game mechanics to move through the game. Think digital "Dungeons & Dragons" set in the mean streets of 1950-something. You'll solve puzzles in the stylized world but also within your own mind. One unusual but intriguing game mechanic has you battling against 24 competing pieces of your own psyche (via IGN).
The collector's edition was a partnership between the game's developer ZA/UM and iam8bit (via Games Radar). It retailed for $249.99 and included a hand-painted sculpture, an artbook, a map of the game world, and a collector's box to house it all in. It sells on the secondary market for upward of $400 but appears to still be available, at the time of this writing, on the iam8bit website at the original price. Be wary, you enter the cracked mind and twisted world of "Disco Elysium" at your own peril.
The Callisto Protocol (Collector's Edition)
"The Callisto Protocol" is a survival horror game set in the far reaches of the solar system and directed by the co-creator of "Dead Space." The game takes its name from Jupiter's fourth largest moon, Callisto. In the game universe, you play as Jacob Lee, a freelance freight transporter working for the United Jupiter Company. You're doing one last job delivering to a prison facility on Callisto when the worst happens. Your ship is boarded, and you crash land on the surface where you're quickly incarcerated. In case that wasn't bad enough, there's a mysterious disease spreading through the facility, mutating prisoners.
You can snag the game on the PlayStation store for $69.99 but early adopters with deep pockets had a chance to snag a collector's edition for $249.99. It included a Steelbook, collectible pins, a statue of Jacob fighting a mutant, a comic book, and some in-game extras (via IGN). At the time of this writing, the collector's edition is available from Game Stop at the regular retail price. Used copies sell for even more on eBay.
Hogwarts Legacy (Collector's Edition)
"Hogwarts Legacy" hasn't even released yet and already it's commanding high prices. The game is scheduled for release in the spring of 2023, but the game's developers opened pre-orders after a trailer reveal at Gamescom 2022 (via Comicbook). The announcement was met with the sort of fervor we've come to expect from fans of the famed book series. This time, instead of passively reading a book or watching a movie, fans will enter the world of Harry Potter for an action RPG.
The collector's edition sold out almost immediately but if you managed to get your figurative hands on one before they were gone, you'll receive a steel case, the Dark Arts game pack, a life-size floating wand with book base, a collector's edition storage box, access to the game three days before the rest of the public, and some digital extras. The presale is now closed and shows no sign of opening again. If you want to play "Hogwarts Legacy" when it drops, you'll have to settle for the standard edition. Of course, there are people on the secondary market perfectly willing to sell you their bundle if you're willing to cough up $500 or more.
Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (2nd Coming)
If you've ever felt the need to vicariously destroy humanity (and who hasn't?) then the "Destroy All Humans" series might be for you. "Destroy All Humans 2" is set in 1969, 10 years after the end of the first game. Cryptosporidium-137, the alien previously posing as President of the United States, has died. His clone, Cryptosporidium-138, known affectionately as Crypto, takes his place.
You'll fight against the Soviet Union as you attempt to exact your revenge on the Earth for the destruction of the mother ship. The game was originally released on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2006 but was remade in August 2022 and released as "Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed."
Superfans had the opportunity to purchase the "2nd Coming" collector's edition which included a 70-centimeter statue of Crypto, a scale Arkwobbler statue, an art book, the game's score, an embossed metal plate, and a bunch of in-game extras, like skins and DLC (via Geek Culture). The bundle retailed for $399.99 and is still available from the THQ Nordic site at the original price. You can also find it on the secondary market at prices ranging from about $250 to $500.
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Collector's Edition)
"A Plague Tale" starts its story in the 2019 game, "A Plague Tale: Innocence." It takes players to 14th-century France, as two siblings attempt to survive in the thin space between the French Inquisition and the Black Plague.
"Requiem "picks up six months after the events of "Innocence" in another third-person action adventure struggle for survival during one of the darkest periods of human history. The story primarily follows the same two siblings from the first game, Amicia and Hugo de Rune. They are on the road with their mother and friend when they are attacked. In the aftermath, Amicia and Hugo break out on their own, looking for the island in Hugo's dreams. Along the way, they encounter various threats and a strange cult obsessed with Hugo's unique ability to control rats.
In addition to the standard edition, there was a collector's edition available exclusively from the Focus Entertainment online store, for $189.99 (via Gematsu). It included a collector's box, an 8.3-inch resin statue of Amicia and Hugo, a feather brooch, game art lithographs, and a vinyl 45 with game music. Today, a sealed collector's edition sells for as much as $899.99 on the secondary market.
God of War: Ragnarök (Jotnar Edition)
"God of War: Ragnarök" is the latest edition to a series that started with the first "God of War" in 2005. It also returns players to the game's second era, which began with the text-based game "God of War: A Call from the Wilds" and focuses on Norse mythology.
The game begins with a faceoff between our intrepid heroes Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir as they face off with Thor and Odin, themselves. When the dust settles, the three embark upon a mission across the famed nine realms in an attempt to stop Ragnarök. The game hit physical and digital store shelves in November of 2022 and already it's one of the most highly valued games on the market, at least for one particular edition.
The game was released in four versions: standard, digital deluxe, collector's edition, and Jotnar edition (via Comicbook). The latter edition included a vinyl soundtrack, pin set, Steelbook, themed carvings, a Mjolnir replica, dice set, in-game extras, and more. The price was high, at $259.99, but it sold out in five minutes (via The Gamer) and was quickly up for sale on the secondary market at inflated prices. Today, you can find them from resellers for $300 to $400.
Elden Ring (Premium Collector's Edition)
Developed by FromSoftware and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, with world building by blockbuster fantasy author George R. R. Martin, "Elden Ring" took the video game world by storm in 2022. It takes players to the Lands Between, a place where gods and demigods rule reality. In the past, Queen Marika held the titular Elden Ring, the physical embodiment of order, but it has been shattered and the pieces scattered. It's up to you to find the shards and restore order to the Lands Between.
"Elden Ring" absolutely dominated the gaming conversation this year and if any game earned a premium collector's edition, this is it. The retail price on the bundle was $259.99 and, in exchange, fans received a full-sized replica helmet, digital soundtrack, character statue, a Steelbook, and a 40-page hardcover artbook. Only 6,000 copies were made, and they sold out quickly. Today they sell for hundreds on the secondary market and occasionally bring in over a thousand dollars, depending on their condition (via Gaming Intel).
Evil Dead: The Game (Collector's Edition)
For fans of the Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell cult classic "The Evil Dead," there's nothing better than sinking your teeth (or your chainsaw hand) into a few deadites to let off some steam. If that describes you, then look no further than "Evil Dead: The Game."
It's a survival horror game released in 2022, which utilizes asymmetrical multiplayer in a similar way as the recent "Friday the 13th" game. You can play as one of a number of human survivors, including a buffet of popular characters from "The Evil Dead," "Army of Darkness," and the television series "Ash vs Evil Dead." You can also play as one of three playable demon characters. New characters are unlocked as you progress throughout the game and each one has its own abilities and attributes.
The grooviest version of "Evil Dead: The Game" was the collector's edition, which included an art book, t-shirt, vinyl soundtrack, a replica of the Necronomicon from "Evil Dead 2," and in-game extras. The bundle retailed at $199.99 and was limited to 5,000 copies (via Bloody Disgusting). Today, they sell for several hundred dollars, usually with one or more components missing.