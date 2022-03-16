Elden Ring Is Already A Huge Success, And This Is Just The Start

In the lead up to release, "Elden Ring" was easily one of the most-anticipated games of the year. However, hype doesn't always translate to solid sales, especially if those anticipated games ultimately disappoint on release. We're learning today that "Elden Ring" is not one of those games. In fact, the title is already a huge success for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, with the companies announcing that the game has sold millions of copies since launching just a few weeks ago.

Not only has Bandai Namco shared some official sales numbers for "Elden Ring," but the company has also indicated what's next for the "Elden Ring" brand. It seems that Bandai Namco views "Elden Ring" as not just a standalone game but as an entirely new IP, which means that we're going to see more from it in the future. By the sounds of it, it won't just be more "Elden Ring" video games.