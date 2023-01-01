The Forgotten Hummer Concept Car That Came Near The End Of The Brand's Popularity

When the first commercial Hummer hit the roads in 1992, it took America by storm. There wasn't another vehicle in the United States that epitomized "AMERICA!" more than the Hummer H1. It was based on the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV, aka the Humvee) used by the military to move troops and cargo during wars (via History). It was quite literally a symbol for 'Murica — long before the memes ever existed.

It was also a diesel-guzzling beast that was frankly none too friendly to the environment (via ABC News). The Hummer's attention-grabbing looks drew the A-listers — from actors, to pop stars, to professional athletes — and became as much a focus for paparazzi as the celebs themselves (via Business Insider).

Then a coalescence of world events played out. The Iraq War had long been driving up gas prices, and then in 2007, "The Great Recession" hit (via Federal Reserve) and forced General Motors to declare bankruptcy in 2009 (via CNN). These things collided with the long-held notion that Hummers were nothing more than four-wheeled eco-terrorists, and GM decided to (along with other badges) end production of the Hummer H3 in May of 2010 (via MotorBiscuit).