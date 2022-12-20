We Surveyed Gearheads To See Which Of Jay Leno's Cars They Would Own - Here's What They Chose

According to the results, 27.39% of you fancy the 1939 Aston Martin Lagonda V12 the most out of Jay Leno's collection. It's an extremely rare vehicle, with only 189 models ever produced. The design is iconic of the era, and it still inspires the chassis in newer builds aiming to replicate the magic of the Lagonda. According to Classic Driver, one of these sold for as much as $290,000 at auction in 2020 — but its total value could be as high as $500,000.

Leno's 1994 McLaren F1 and 1955 Mercedes 300SL weren't far behind at 24.92% and 21.45%, respectively. The former is one of the most desired supercars in history, best known for winning the 24-hour Le Mans. According to The Drive, it was auctioned for an eye-watering $19.8 million in 2019.

Koenigsegg's CCXR Trevita garnered interest from a respectable 16.34% of you, probably owing to its extreme rarity: only two units of the $2.9 million supercar were ever made since its 2010 conception, according to Rarest. Floyd Mayweather Jr. owned the other before auctioning it.

The 2006 EcoJet was last on the list, and just barely missed double-digit interest with 9.90%. Its extremely compact chassis packs a helicopter engine, which is just about all the convincing you need to salivate over one. Leno personally collaborated with General Motors, Honeywell, and other automotive players on the EcoJet, so it's truly one of a kind.