Former FTX Chief Bankman-Fried May Be Ready For Extradition To The US

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the fallen crypto giant FTX, is reportedly planning to accept the extradition request made by the U.S. government as he faces numerous charges over allegedly misusing investor funds and orchestrating a massive financial fraud in the country. Popularly known as SBF, the fallen chief of the FTX empire was arrested in the Bahamas in mid-December 2022.

According to a Reuters report, "Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United State." The Bahamas government had recently expressed willingness to honor the extradition request made by the U.S. government. A court hearing is expected to happen soon after Bankman-Fried is brought to U.S. soil, but a formal trial covering all of the charges levied against him will take some time.

Bankman-Fried is currently in the Bahamas, which is where he ran his entire crypto empire, and has been assisting with the bankruptcy proceedings and local investigations into FTX and its sister companies. As per CoinDesk, Bankman-Fried sought bail, citing his vegan diet and his medication routine for depression, but the judge denied his request to stay at home.