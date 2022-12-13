Ford Has A Cautious Plan For The Subscription Based Features Everyone Hates

Ford isn't averse to charging owners of its cars for features like performance upgrades, but the automaker is playing safe in that process so as to avoid frustrating drivers like some of its rivals have discovered. The outcry at BMW's decision to make heated seats a subscription feature in some regions forced the automaker to apologize and explain just what it was, and wasn't, charging for. That led to concerns among drivers that options they expect to come as standard, or for a single payment when the car is built, would transition to a monthly fee instead (and inspired some creative drivers to hack their cars to enable the comfort feature).

While the reception to that idea has been generally negative, that hasn't stopped some car companies from flirting with in-car purchases for new features. Recently, for example, Polestar followed the example set by Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and others by offering a performance upgrade in the Polestar 2, unlocked by software alone. A one-off $1,171 payment adds 68 horsepower and 15 lb-ft more torque.

It's something that some industry observers have suggested will be an inevitability, as so-called software-defined vehicles rely on the code they're running more than the hardware for positioning. Tesla, famously, used software to adjust the total range available from its electric cars, even if different models at different price points had the same physical battery size. Now, Ford execs have confirmed that they're also looking at the potential for add-ons even after the car has left the production line.