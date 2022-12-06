The Polestar 2 Performance Upgrade Skips Subscriptions For A One-Time OTA
Swedish EV maker Polestar debuted the ultra-exclusive Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 in June 2022 with all the performance goodies enthusiasts want in a modern electric car. It has Brembo brakes, adjustable Ohlins suspension, and 21-inch rollers wrapped in sticky Pirelli P-Zero performance tires. Moreover, the BST Edition 270 features a performance software upgrade that unlocks more horsepower and adds launch control to sweeten the pot.
With a simple over-the-air (OTA) update, the performance pack unleashes 68 more horsepower and 15 more lb-ft of torque, hiking the Polestar 2's output to a more thrilling 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. Polestar has capped the production run of the BST Edition to only 270 units, and it starts at about $76,000, more than a standard dual-motor Polestar 2's $48,400 MSRP.
However, Polestar has unveiled a way for existing Polestar 2 owners and future buyers to experience the BST Edition's thrilling performance for less. You won't get the fancy wheels, adjustable suspension, and those flashy racing stripes, but Polestar's newest OTA software upgrade is the next best thing.
OTA Performance Software Update
The 2023 Polestar 2 performance software update applies to all long-range dual-motor variants sold in the United States and Canada. Where a regular Polestar 2 with dual electric motors has 408 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque, the update unleashes 68 more horses and 15 more torques for a combined 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque, similar numbers to the BST Edition.
"This upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. "The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. But with this upgrade, we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement."
Naturally, the power hike equates to a speedier disposition. Polestar claims the increase in power and torque "are primarily felt at speeds between 44 and 81 mph," while the rush from 50 to 75 mph takes only 2.2 seconds, as opposed to the regular dual-motor Polestar 2's 2.7 seconds. Moreover, the OTA update allows a zero to 62 mph sprint in 4.42 seconds, faster than the standard car's 4.7 seconds. The 2023 Polestar 2 over-the-air (OTA) update costs $1,171. Eligible Polestar 2 owners can order the OTA performance software upgrade at the Polestar Shop website.