The Polestar 2 Performance Upgrade Skips Subscriptions For A One-Time OTA

Swedish EV maker Polestar debuted the ultra-exclusive Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 in June 2022 with all the performance goodies enthusiasts want in a modern electric car. It has Brembo brakes, adjustable Ohlins suspension, and 21-inch rollers wrapped in sticky Pirelli P-Zero performance tires. Moreover, the BST Edition 270 features a performance software upgrade that unlocks more horsepower and adds launch control to sweeten the pot.

With a simple over-the-air (OTA) update, the performance pack unleashes 68 more horsepower and 15 more lb-ft of torque, hiking the Polestar 2's output to a more thrilling 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. Polestar has capped the production run of the BST Edition to only 270 units, and it starts at about $76,000, more than a standard dual-motor Polestar 2's $48,400 MSRP.

However, Polestar has unveiled a way for existing Polestar 2 owners and future buyers to experience the BST Edition's thrilling performance for less. You won't get the fancy wheels, adjustable suspension, and those flashy racing stripes, but Polestar's newest OTA software upgrade is the next best thing.