Stellantis Recalls 1.4 Million Ram Trucks Over Tailgate Latch Problems
Recalls are an unfortunate reality for both the automakers, and most importantly, the consumer. Wide-reaching recalls like the Takata airbag fiasco have been going on for years and affecting millions of cars from nearly every brand. While drivers have rights that protect them from the financial burden of a recall, at times, these rights can be of little help when the recall is potentially injurious to the driver in the car, or other vehicles in the vicinity. Even when the recall isn't particularly dangerous, it's still often a pain to take time out of your day to get your car repaired, even if the fix is free.
Cars today, especially EVs, are more connected than ever, and some simple software fixes can be fixed over the air. Tesla sent out a fix for its window motors this way earlier this year. The majority of recall fixes, however, still require a trip to the dealership to rectify. The recent recall that affects Ram truck tailgates is no different, unfortunately.
Ram's tailgate woes
According to a press release by Stellantis, the parent company of Ram Trucks, as many as 1.4 million trucks across North America from the 2019-2022 model years are equipped with a potentially faulty tailgate latch mechanism that can cause the gate to open while driving. The models affected are the 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks, meaning this recall can cause all manner of vehicular mishap. Stellantis is urging owners to get their truck's tailgate inspected as soon as possible.
Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the problem, and owners of the trucks should be notified at the beginning of next year when the fix becomes available. If you own one of the affected Ram trucks, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has a free tool on its website where you can type in the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) of your truck and see the recall information. That tool can also be used for the owner of any vehicle concerned about potential recalls as well.
It's important to note that, while tremendously inconvenient, recall fixes are free of charge at any car brand's respective dealerships.