Chevrolet Leaked Its Own 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid: What We Know

By way of a leak in the Chevrolet vehicle visualizer, we just got our first look at the latest build of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the first gas/electric hybrid to bear the storied Corvette name.

Theories and scuttlebutt about a possible hybrid Corvette have run rampant for years. Enthusiasts have been whispering since at least 2015 when AutoBlog reported Chevy scooping up the E-Ray trademark. We got in the game ourselves in 2019 with the C8.

Until now, however, we've been restricted to rumors. Thanks to this leak, first reported by enthusiast site Corvette Blogger, we now have a clearer idea of what the iconic American thoroughbred can do with a ground-up redesign to suit a fuel-sipping hybrid.

Major manufacturers have already committed to hybrids that can hang with heavyweights in spaces normally dominated by conventional builds. Benz has a bonkers AMG hybrid 4-door coupe coming, Aston Martin has pitched a true hybrid hypercar in the Valhalla, and Audi turned an innocent Audi RS 3 hybrid into a glorious rally car ready for Dakar.

As yet, however, no manufacturer has shifted a legendary marque like Corvette to a hybrid and expected it to carry the torch. Whether hybrids can handle that challenge is a question the latest leak can begin to answer.