2022 Game Awards: The Biggest Moments You Might Have Missed

The 2022 Game Awards have come and gone, and while fans may still be waiting for fresh content on some of their favorites ("Elden Ring" DLC, say when?) the show still delivered plenty of news and lots of fresh content. But here are biggest moments at the Game Awards you might have missed.

The awards show went heavy on fresh news and updates for major games already in the pipeline. Alongside the official announcements of "Death Stranding 2," "Destiny 2: Lightfall," and "Diablo 4," "Final Fantasy XVI" got an official release date. The franchise's latest outing will be available to gamers June 23, 2023. Subtitled "Revenge," the latest trailer for the upcoming RPG heavily featured impactful combat that may mark a departure from the franchise's usual approach.

A legend of animation and gaming also took his final bow. After having made gold, the voice actor Kevin Conroy from the "Arkham" series completed his final role as Batmat in the upcoming DC battler "Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League" before passing away earlier this year. The pandemic-delayed "Suicide Squad" also got an official release date of May 26th, 2023.