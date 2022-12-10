2022 Game Awards: The Biggest Moments You Might Have Missed
The 2022 Game Awards have come and gone, and while fans may still be waiting for fresh content on some of their favorites ("Elden Ring" DLC, say when?) the show still delivered plenty of news and lots of fresh content. But here are biggest moments at the Game Awards you might have missed.
The awards show went heavy on fresh news and updates for major games already in the pipeline. Alongside the official announcements of "Death Stranding 2," "Destiny 2: Lightfall," and "Diablo 4," "Final Fantasy XVI" got an official release date. The franchise's latest outing will be available to gamers June 23, 2023. Subtitled "Revenge," the latest trailer for the upcoming RPG heavily featured impactful combat that may mark a departure from the franchise's usual approach.
A legend of animation and gaming also took his final bow. After having made gold, the voice actor Kevin Conroy from the "Arkham" series completed his final role as Batmat in the upcoming DC battler "Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League" before passing away earlier this year. The pandemic-delayed "Suicide Squad" also got an official release date of May 26th, 2023.
Sequels, prequels, ports, and DLC
"Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty" is the latest release for the smash sci-fi RPG. The expansion promises fresh content and at least one surprise guest: actor Idris Elba to plays the enigmatic Solomon Reed, who, per the trailer voiceover, is the only person players can trust.
The next Bayonetta will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive prequel. Platinum Games will bring a new tone to "Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon." Expect strong "Breath of the Wild" vibes as the story delves into Bayo's history, relationships, and the origin of her powers. It arrives in March 2023.
In exciting news for fans of Soulslikes, Metroidvanias, and unreasonably difficult games in general, indie smash "Dead Cells" will be crossing over with genre overlord "Castlevania" in upcoming DLC. "Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania" will star Trevor, Alucard, and Sypha of the excellent Netflix anime, as well as the dreaded Dracula. The DLC is due out in Q1 of 2023.
From Software officially announced a new "Armored Core" game. The trailer for "Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon" was light on details but showed signs of rebooting the series. What we saw, however, showed plenty of Soulsborne DNA alongside robot combat goodness.
The cult hit "Vampire Survivors" hits mobile next year. The full game will be available on iOS and Android. Enigmatic, visually stunning roguelite "Returnal" will come to PC in early 2023. Finally, "Last of Us Part I" will finally hit Windows on March 3, 2023.
Brand new hype
While much of the excitement at the Game Awards came from updates about old favorites — games players already love — a number of lesser-known original titles also debuted at the awards show.
"Hellboy: Web of Wyrd" was one of the evening's most welcome surprises. Developed by Upstream Arcade, late of 2020 sleeper hit "West of Dead," "Web of Wyrd" comes through with roguelite/third-person action, stunning visuals evocative of the original comics, the approval of Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, and voice work from the great Lance Reddick.
Ken Levine's next game will be "Judas," an FPS seemingly set in space. Several of Levine's signatures were on display in the "Judas" Game Awards trailer: crunchy combat, vividly realized visuals, and deep moral questions.
A number of smaller titles also punched above their weight and got serious love from the crowd.
"Earthblade" will be the latest visually stunning philosophical platformer from the makers of "Celeste." "Crime Boss: Rockay City" looks like a GTA/Mafia mashup with stealth FPS gameplay and a bonkers cast. Michael Madsen will be playing a lead role alongside Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, Vanilla Ice, and basically anyone else you can think of from the 90s.
"Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden" is a "Witcher"-esque action RPG where heroes fight spirits in 17th century America. And lastly, "After Us" is a mindbending platformer where players incarnate Gaia, spirit of the Earth, and return life to a depopulated planet ravaged by unchecked industry.