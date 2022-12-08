Diablo 4 Finally Gets A Release Date, Preorders Arrive With Beta Perk

"Diablo" fans received some key details about the upcoming "Diablo 4" installment, including its open beta early access and the release date that'll follow it. The title was announced way back during BlizzCon 2019, and Blizzard has teased fans with various snippets and details over the years since, including the presence of the daughter of Mephisto, Lilith. A few lucky people have even had the opportunity to experience the upcoming title as part of its closed beta — and, as you'd expect, there have been some leaks amid all of this.

The details were provided alongside a dramatic trailer and musical number at The Game Awards 2022, the same event that revealed "Death Stranding 2," gave "Destiny" fans a new gameplay look at the "Lightfall" expansion, and even the last-minute announcement of a new "Among Us" game mode that'll arrive for all players on December 9, a day after the event.