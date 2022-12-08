Among Us Hide And Seek Game Mode Arrives On December 9

The Games Awards 2022 kicked off with some rapid-fire announcements, one of which comes from Innersloth, the developer that skyrocketed to public attention during the pandemic with its simple game "Among Us." The title went from obscure to extremely popular seemingly in the blink of an eye, owing the attention in part to the number of people stuck at home during the worst days of the virus.

Though you don't hear about "Among Us" as often as you did a couple of years ago, the game is still around, still growing, and it has received a number of expansions and enhancements in the months since climbing the game charts, including a fun virtual reality variant. The latest of those is a new game mode called Hide n Seek, according to Innersloth, which has even better news to go alongside it: the new mode will arrive tomorrow, December 9, as part of a major update.