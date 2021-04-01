Among Us Airship map update is now available

The popular videogame Among Us has an update that is now available to download that brings a new map. The new map is called Airship and is available on all platforms. Airship is the fourth map offered via free updates and is the largest map yet.

Other tidbits added in the free map update include new tasks ranging from jewel polishing to emptying the trash, among others. Players can now pick the room they start in, and all new areas are available to explore and for the imposter to kill other players in. Developers have expanded mobility options giving players ladders and moving platforms to utilize.

New hats have debuted, including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber gloves, and others. Developers behind the latest update are specific in that minimum system requirements for mobile devices include iOS 13 and Android 6. Along with the free update also come new paid assets.

A new Airship Skin Bundle is available for purchase, giving players new gear to wear on their character in the game. Each of the new outfits in the bundle offers its own custom kill animation. As with any popular game, Among Us is fighting cheaters that make the game less fun for everyone. Last week, developers unveiled a new Code of Conduct and Account system.

The accounting system focuses on reporting and moderation capabilities, but developers hope to add a friend system in the future and transfer cosmetics between devices. One caveat is that only one account can be made per device, and if multiple people are using the same device, it will be locked for the time being. Developers have promised a hotfix for that issue soon.