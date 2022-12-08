Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer

A new trailer just dropped for "Destiny 2: Lightfall," the latest expansion for the popular MMO shooter. Coming March 1, 2023, Bungie dropped in-game footage along with hints of upcoming raids and other content at tonight's 2022 Game Awards.

Since the first release in the series in 2014, "Destiny" and "Destiny 2" have been dominant forces in online gaming, ranking among the most popular massively multiplayer titles on the marketplace. Since the series' game-as-a-service reinvention, the "Destiny 2" team has used expansions to level up and build out the sci-fantasy setting, add new lore, and give dedicated players the chance to explore diverse approaches to character design and gameplay.

The latest build, "Lightfall," promises even more content for long-term "Destiny" fans. That said, the kinetic action and unfolding plot may be even more appealing to new players looking for a place to start. Here's what we know about "Destiny's" latest step forward.