What happens to Destiny 2 now that Sony is buying Bungie?

Bungie and Sony shocked the gaming community this week. The companies announced on January 31, 2022 that Bungie, the developer known for creating the Halo series, as well as the currently development studio on Destiny 2, would be joining the PlayStation family as a newly acquired Sony studio. This has left a lot of current fans – as well as some old fans – wondering exactly what the future of Destiny 2 is going to look like now that Sony owns Bungie.

Bungie

The good news is that Destiny 2 players on PC or Xbox don’t have to worry about being cut off from future content. According to a post shared by Bungie, the future of Destiny 2 will continue to be multi-platform. In fact, the company says that it will continue to act independently of its new owners, which means there shouldn’t be much change going forward. In fact, Bungie says that the development studio will continue to be “self-published and creatively independent” going forward. That should mean full freedom to determine where and how they release Destiny 2.

Will Destiny 2 get PlayStation exclusive content now?

While the studio is remaining independent, surely PlayStation owners will get access to cool exclusive content, right? Not according to Bungie. “We want to maintain the same great experience you already have on your platform of choice,” Bungie said in a FAQ about the acquisition. Additionally, the studio clarified that “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen”, which is the game’s upcoming expansion pack, won’t include any platform exclusives. “Every player should have an amazing Destiny experience, no matter where you choose to play,” the FAQ reads.

This is good news for players that have built up their Destiny 2 account on Xbox or PC, as they won’t have to worry about platform exclusive strikes or missions appearing. The series has previously offered platform exclusives, though, in the form of strikes and even weapons. Most or all of these eventually saw a wider release of some kind on all platforms, but the concern isn’t coming out of nowhere.

Bungie also clarified that features like Cross Save, Cross Play, and the Destiny 2 Companion App won’t be changed or removed going forward. This is good news for players that like to join up and play with Guardians on other platforms. Cross Play has made some big strides in games in recent years and Destiny 2’s addition of the feature opened the community up even more by removing platform boundaries. It’s also worth noting that Bungie said that third-party apps won’t be removed, either, so you can continue using apps like Destiny Item Manager, too.

The future of Destiny 2 looks unchanged

Based on everything we’re seeing so far, and from the announcements that Bungie has made, it doesn’t look like the acquisition should change much for players. If anything, it could provide Bungie with more resources to help make Destiny 2 (and future games the studio releases) bigger and better. Bungie appears to be committed to keeping the community open and welcoming to players on all platforms, which is always a concern when a big platform name like Sony purchases a game development studio.

The fact that Sony plans to let Bungie act independently is good news, too, as it means the people that have been pushing the game since its release will still have full control over the future of the studio’s “Light and Dark Saga”, as they have so aptly named the current storyline within the game series.

If you’re a Destiny 2 player, and you were worried about today’s news, you can rest easy knowing that Bungie wants to continue bringing you the same experience no matter what console or platform you call home. Now, about that Microsoft Blizzard deal…