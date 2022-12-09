The Most Expensive Car In Carlos Sainz's Collection

Carlos Sainz Jr. moved to Renault in 2018 and joined McLaren in 2019 to pair with Lando Norris. Unsurprisingly, his time with McLaren made him rethink the VW as a primary set of wheels. In its place, he added a $300,000+ McLaren 720S and a $250,000 600LT Spider to his garage. However, Sainz Jr. then moved to Ferrari near the end of 2020 and added several prancing horse badges to the growing collection. He acquired an exquisite Ferrari Roma immediately after donning the Tifosi colors — a $250,000 Grand Tourer with a 611-horsepower turbocharged V8 under the hood.

Jack Skeens/Shutterstock

But the most expensive car in Sainz's garage has to be the Ferrari 812 Competizione, a car that he had fully customized (via Carlos Sainz).

The Sports Rush notes that he has planned to treat himself to the elegant sports car since the end of the 2021 season. It starts at about $600,000, has an 818-horsepower 6.5-liter V12 engine that revs to 9,500 rpm, and goes from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds. Having four of the best supercars on the planet (and a VW Golf) is a magnificent feat for a young F1 driver, but something's telling us that Sainz Jr. is not about to stop adding fancy hypercars to his growing auto collection. With a net worth of about $47 million (per Marca), Sainz Jr. certainly has the moolah to acquire the world's most expensive driving machines.