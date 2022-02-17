Volkswagen Unveils Oettinger Accessories For The 2022 Golf GTI And Golf R

Volkswagen has partnered with fellow German tuning expert Oettinger Sports Systems in creating a new range of bespoke styling kits for the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R. Oettinger is a renowned tuning shop in Germany. However, the latest lineup of VW-approved accessories does not include tuning options for the engine and transmission.

Die-hard VW Golf enthusiasts were pining for a bit more power from the eighth-gen Golf GTI's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. True, the Golf GTI is not all about crazy horsepower figures. Still, it lags considerably behind hot-hatch rivals like the Hyundai Veloster N and the outgoing Honda Civic Type R – part of the reason why VW brought in the Golf R.

The Golf R has a hyper-tuned version of the GTI's 2.0-liter EA888 turbo engine equipped with a water-cooled turbocharger, direct injection, and variable valve timing, pumping out a heady 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Equipped with standard 4Motion AWD, the R variant is the most potent iteration of the VW Golf. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.7-seconds, partly due to a trick 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with rear torque vectoring. The Golf R and Golf GTI are not slow by any standards, but the styling is a tad too conservative for our tastes. It seems VW heard our pleas with its newest range of Oettinger body kits.