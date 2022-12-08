Sonos And IKEA Made A New SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Speaker

Sonos and IKEA are adding a new wireless speaker to their co-designed range, with the SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Speaker elevating both its sound and light. It's a derivative of the second-generation SYMFONISK Table Lamp Speaker which IKEA released at the start of 2022, only instead of being intended for a side-table or similar, the new model has a tall, three-legged stand.

In fact, it's not hard to see how IKEA has updated the design, here. For the most part, the speaker has the same form as before: a barrel-shaped, fabric-covered main body, with a trio of buttons for play/pause and adjusting volume. The foot section, however, has been swapped for one that links to a flared base, with a sturdy bottom plate to hopefully keep the whole thing stable. IKEA hasn't even hidden the power cable inside one of those legs, opting instead to run it with clips down on the outside.

The other big difference is the lamp shade itself. The SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Speaker will come with a large, bamboo shade, IKEA says, though it'll also be offering other versions that can be easily interchanged — and promises compatibility with existing SYMFONISK lamp shades.