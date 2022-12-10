Rivian's Wall Charger Might Cost More Than You Think

Rivian is known for offering tons of swag along with its EV truck, the R1T, and its SUV, the R1S. Delayed mobile cooking station aside, Rivian's gear shop is full of all manner of branded gear, T-shirts, backpacks, hats, and even a flashlight. None of it is exactly budget friendly as Rivian lists the flashlight and charger at $225, alone! That high price tag falls in line with Rivian's vehicles. The R1T starts at $73,000 before any options. The R1S starts at $78,000. Neither vehicle is intended to compete with entry level vehicles like the Nissan Leaf, the upcoming EV Chevy Equinox, or even a Tesla Model 3.

DC fast charging from dedicated charging stations while out and about is nice and convenient, but one of the biggest advantages for an EV owner is the ability to charge at home. It may be significantly slower than fast chargers, but if you charge it overnight, or while relaxing at home, it's incredibly convenient to wake up in the morning with a fully charged battery. Unsurprisingly, Rivian's home charging solution leans towards the pricey side, especially when compared to its competitors.