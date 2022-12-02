FCC Gives SpaceX The Go Ahead To Launch 7,500 Second-Gen Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk's space company SpaceX has been given clearance to send thousands of its second generation Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is Elon Musk's satellite internet service, and it already covers the majority of the globe. The service proves vital in areas where the installation of infrastructure for modern high speed cable internet is cost prohibitive and/or impractical. Starlink offers hyper-fast, broadband-like speeds to anyone who has the necessary hardware and a monthly subscription.

Starlink is currently available in several forms. At its most basic level, a dish is attached to the subscriber's property, and that is what's used to pick up an internet signal. Getting basic Starlink isn't straightforward in some high-demand areas, as too many users accessing the same satellites could severely slow down the service. So waiting lists are in place for certain regions until coverage improves. Customers can jump the waiting lists by getting Starlink RV — a slightly more expensive service that can be used on the move. However, users opting for Starlink RV instead will have their speeds bottlenecked in areas with active waiting lists.

Finally, if you have the wealth to afford it, you can have Starlink internet installed on your yacht or private jet. The costs associated with this are astronomical — with the hardware alone costing $150,000, sans installation costs, and the service itself being priced at up to $25,000 per month. The service has also proved invaluable to Ukrainian forces following Russia's invasion in early 2022, with Russia focused on destroying Ukrainian infrastructure and disrupting the country's communications. Starlink has proven very hard to disable: the service doesn't require long, vulnerable cables, and the only way to stop it is with direct jamming, which has proven near impossible.