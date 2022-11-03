This New US Proposal Could Be Bad News For Starlink Satellites

The United States Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO) wants the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to review a special licensing term that allows certain commercial satellites to avoid an assessment of their environmental impact. Take for example SpaceX, which aims to deploy as many as 42,000 Starlink satellites to create an internet-beaming constellation in Low-Earth Orbit. Amazon's Project Kuiper, OneWeb, and TeleSat are other names that will collectively launch hundreds of internet satellites in the near future.

In a nutshell, the number of commercial satellites will only go up, and with it, their negative impact will also multiply. Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal agencies like the FCC are required to conduct an environmental assessment for a commercial proposal before it is granted the license to operate. However, under special conditions, an exclusion is granted regarding the environmental impact side of things. Commercial satellites like those launched by SpaceX for the Starlink network currently enjoy categorical exclusion from the NEPA terms. GAO seeks to challenge that free hand given to the likes of SpaceX.

The agency says the "FCC has not sufficiently documented its decision to apply its categorical exclusion when licensing large constellations of satellites." Changes have been made to the NEPA rules in the past, but the U.S. FCC has reportedly never conducted a periodic review of the special privilege granted to satellite constellations regarding their environmental risks. Last month, the FCC ruled that satellites must return back within five years of completing their mission because it is tired of space junk.