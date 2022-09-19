Elon Musk Reveals Starlink's Huge Coverage Milestone

While Elon Musk's SpaceX is known for its reusable rockets, spacecraft, and ambitious plans for colonizing Mars, the company has also been doing a lot of work expanding the coverage of its satellite internet service Starlink. The service, which aims to enable high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity across the globe, has already launched more than 3,000 satellites, most of which are active and cover a sizable portion of the globe. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that its global user base had crossed 500,000 as forecasted. In September 2022, after launching the service in Malta, Starlink confirmed that its service had expanded to more than 40 countries.

Despite already having a sizable number of satellites in orbit and offering coverage in several countries, there is no denying that many parts of the globe still do not have Starlink coverage. Even in the U.S., Starlink's range is yet to cover a sizable portion of the Eastern part of the country. In addition, the service is yet to be made available in most parts of Africa, South America, and Asia. In large markets like India, Malaysia, and Indonesia, the company faces pushback from telecom regulators.

Regardless, with an eventual goal of sending up to 42,000 satellites or more for this purpose alone, Starlink seems to be on track to achieve global coverage in the years to come. While seamless global coverage for Starlink is still a few years away, Elon Musk — who frequently shares updates about Starlink's progress — recently made a significant announcement about the service's increasing coverage.