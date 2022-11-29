Lordstown Defies Doubts As First Endurance Electric Pickup Trucks Head To Buyers

In a press release, Lordstown Motors disclosed that its first electric pickup has been approved by California Air Resource Board (CARB) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Its electric pickup known as "Endurance" has also been given the green light by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) after passing a safety test. This means that the Endurance is now ready for the market.

The automaker says that it's delivering 500 Endurance electric pickups to customers, and it expects the production capacity to increase gradually after sorting out supply chain issues. According to Car and Driver, Lordstown Motors' electric pickup starting price is around $65,000 — this is more expensive than the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning base model, but it's cheaper than a Rivian R1T. Besides that, since the Endurance is manufactured in Ohio, customers could qualify for the U.S. EV tax credit of up to $7,500.

As for the range, the Endurance comes with a 109-kWh battery that can travel up to 200 miles after a full charge. The all-wheel drive electric pickup is also fitted with four hub motors that can push it up to 440 hp, and tow up to 8,000 pounds.

"It optimizes key attributes of traction and maneuverability — with our in-wheel hub motors, safety — with our five-star crash performance, and value in the segment," Edward Hightower, the CEO and President of Lordstown said in the press release.