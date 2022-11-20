How To Repair A Corrupted Android SD Card

Even though many of today's Android phones feature storage capacities of 64 GB and above, some still prefer to use external storage like a microSD card to back up their data. This is because it makes the data easier to transfer from an Android to another device and keeps the phone's internal storage use at a minimum.

However, doing so also comes with its own set of drawbacks. Because SD cards are susceptible to data corruption when handled improperly, you run the risk of losing all of the photos, videos, and documents you have stored in them.

If you do suspect that your SD card has been corrupted, a common solution is to insert it into another device to see whether or not it gives the same error. It's best to use a PC for this trick as another phone can also read your SD card as corrupted. If it continues to show the same error, there are other troubleshooting techniques you can try to repair your corrupted Android SD card.