Elon Musk Faces Even More Labor Complaints, This Time From Former SpaceX Employees

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, the company had been engulfed in chaos. Musk started out by firing the entire board of directors — making himself the sole CEO — and then followed up by firing half of Twitter's workforce, adding up to around 4,000 employees. Entire departments were closed down, and those who stayed behind were quietly expected not to comment. It seems this is not the first time that Elon Musk has acted quickly when employees spoke up against him, as allegedly evidenced by the firings of several SpaceX employees earlier in 2022.

In the midst of all the drama that's currently taking place at Twitter, it should come as no surprise that many employees are unhappy with the treatment they received. Some of them were only alerted about being fired on the day that it happened. Some were not told at all and simply lost access to all company software and equipment. Musk enforced a return to the office — previously, Twitter employees were allowed to work from home. The billionaire has also removed Twitter's "day of rest," meaning a monthly day off for the entire company.

Musk doesn't appear to be a fan of free speech, despite calling himself a free speech absolutist. He supposedly fired Twitter employees for speaking up against the Twitter chaos on the company Slack, and then proceeded to mock them on Twitter. He also fired a developer who disagreed with him on Twitter, and the firing took place via a tweet, too. As the final cherry on top, Musk sent out a company-wide email telling his staff that they need to become "extremely hardcore" if they "want to be part of new Twitter." In light of these events, the similar reports from SpaceX employees certainly seem plausible.