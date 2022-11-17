Twitter's New Composer Could Make It Easier To Create Threads And Long Tweets

To some, Twitter's short post format is its unique selling point. Users say what they have to say in 280 characters, and everyone else can quickly read their opinions. This may no longer be the case if one of Elon Musk's many plans for the company comes off. Originally, tweets were limited to 140 characters, which Twitter claims was due to the limits imposed by its SMS-based origins. As the company advanced, Twitter was no longer reliant on SMS and the character limit was eventually doubled to 280 characters. But many users still hit the limit and have to find creative ways of getting their very detailed points across on the social media site. One method involves using the notepad app included on many phones and tablets. The app can be used to write out long-form messages and tell fairly long stories. The text written on the app can then be screenshotted, multiple times if necessary, and those screenshots can be attached to a single tweet. The tweet's own character limit can then be used to post a brief summary and attach necessary hashtags. This is something Elon Musk previously described as an "absurdity" while talking about introducing a way to add long-form text to tweets from within the app itself.

Another common method is "threading" which people have been indicating with the thread emoji in recent times. Well-planned threads have numbered tweets, but some are more freely typed. The idea behind a thread is simple: You post what you have to say, and when you run out of space, reply to your own, original tweet with more detail on the subject. Then you simply add tweets to the "thread" until you're done. This popular method could form the basis for Musk's long-form plans.