The Porsche 911 Dakar Is $222,000 Coupe With Real Off-Road Talent

The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is not your normal special edition car. Think beyond custom colors and subtle body kits: this is the 911 you want if your driving ambitions don't stop where the road ends. A 911 intended to channel the spirit of a classic rally car, but with a thoroughly modern engine, cabin, and even some creature comforts. A true 911 off-roader, and yours for a mere $222,000.

Porsche has SUVs already, of course, and mighty successful ones at that. The 911 Dakar isn't going to supplant a Cayenne or Macan on the school run, and it probably won't be quite as comfortable on your daily commute, but then again that's not what Porsche has designed it for. Instead, it's the car that keeps going when asphalt turns into dirt or worse.

Porsche

That's an intentional nod — as is the name — to the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally, where the automaker took first place with its first all-wheel drive 911. Only this time around, a select few will be able to buy one themselves.