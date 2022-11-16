Tesla Semi Delivery Event Confirmed For December

Electric pickup trucks are slowly gaining steam in the market, meaning that contractors and tradesmen suddenly have an EV option. Customers are mostly relegated to the Ford F-150 Lightning for any serious truck use, but upcoming models from GMC, Chevy, and Ram seem promising for professionals. Semi-truck drivers, however, do not have any electrified option for their rolling office. Nikola, another EV maker, looked promising with its own electric semi-truck. But the founder, Trevor Milton, was convicted of fraud last month and faces up to 20 years in prison, so it's safe to say there won't be a Nikola semi anytime soon.

The Tesla Semi has been teased for years, and a few have been spied on the road, but the vehicle has not reached customers on any real scale. However, Tesla just confirmed that the long-awaited semis are about to arrive soon, and not without the flair typical of Tesla.