This Hidden Mastodon Feature Allows You To See All Your Statistics

Amid the chaos and layoffs at Twitter following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company, some active users and advertisers abandoned the platform. Within days of Musk's reign, experts estimated that nearly 1 million people had left Twitter, while roughly half as many were suspended. As tends to be the case when people leave Twitter, thousands of those users flocked to Mastodon. The latter is a decentralized social network that aims to recreate the Twitter experience, building it on an open-source platform where communities on different servers can come together. Mastodon is free of advertising and AI algorithms don't drive its feeds.

The recent uptick in Mastodon's popularity suggests that users feel reluctant to engage with a platform that can be controlled by one entity. And while its democratic design has its appeal — and the UI borrows heavily from Twitter – Mastodon is not the most intuitive. There's a learning curve for anyone joining the decentralized space, not just users migrating from Twitter. While you explore and engage with communities and learn about the platform, you can keep track of your progress with usage statistics, which are simple to access.