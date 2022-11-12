New Report Sheds Light On Why FTC Is Following Musk's Twitter Takeover

The United States Federal Trade Commission recently commented that it was observing the tumultuous turn of events unfolding inside Twitter with "deep concern." The comment came in the wake of high-profile resignations at Twitter, which included Twitter's chief compliance officer, chief information security officer, and chief privacy officer.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the problems run deeper and offer a legitimate possibility for a formal FTC investigation. Under the leadership of its new CEO Elon Musk, Twitter reportedly laid off its information security team, which is responsible for analyzing user data flow and the extent to which it is shared with advertisers.

Their role was of critical importance, because some of the parties that the user data is shared with, also have access to programming tools that allow them to see sensitive details such as device identifier, IP address, and even their location. In addition to it, Twitter also handed over the pink slip to "at least a dozen other employees working on security, privacy, and compliance issues at the company."