This New Concept Could Be The First True Flying Car

A new EV concept is aiming to become the first flying car in the world capable of functioning on land as well as it does in the air, and it might be coming sooner than you think. Technological advancements are now pushing the notion of flying cars out of science fiction and straight into reality. It's come to a point where even renowned automakers like Volkswagen have their own take on a flying car. Some of these concepts are already showing progress, with vehicles like the AirCar even given the approval to fly in public airspace already. However, many of these so-called flying cars just look like aircraft that are capable of driving on land, usually consisting of integrated wings, propellers, and the like.

Another company hoped to address this by envisioning regular-looking cars that can actually fly, not the other way around. This is where Alef Aeronautics comes into the picture; a flying car technology company that developed what they deem is the world's first-ever flying car in the truest sense of the word. The Model A is Alef's first attempt at that, an unassuming all-electric vehicle that can be driven around like a normal car, except it can also take off, well ... on the fly. What separates this flying car invention from similar concepts is how it promises to seamlessly convert from a compact land vehicle to a full-blown aircraft courtesy of its Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) system. Of course, how it manages to do just that without any visible wings is just as impressive.