Leitz Phone 2 Is Leica's Newest Android Handset For Photographers

Leica's Leitz Phone 2 sports a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED display with a decent 2,730 x 1,260 resolution, as well as its defining feature: a singular rear camera with a 1-inch sensor. The large sensor size means more light, and more light means higher-quality images. The main camera's resolution is 47.2 megapixels, and the companion lens has a 19mm focal length and f/1.9 aperture. The front-facing camera is less notable with a 12.6-megapixel CMOS sensor, though it does boast PDAF; the lens has a 27mm focal length and the aperture is f/2.3.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, there's 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB storage, and a microSD card slot. Connectivity is fairly extensive with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC for mobile payments. Rounding out the features is a fingerprint sensor, "face scan," 5,000 mAh battery, and mild waterproofing. The phone is sold in white with the iconic Leica red dot.

On the software side of things, Leica says the phone features a proprietary engine that enables it to capture images that have the "Leica look" to them. The phone likewise packs more camera features than what you'd find on the average smartphone, such as a Golden Hour widget that helps photographers find the best times to take photos. Other software features are more pedestrian in nature, such as the option to shoot in black and white or get an old-school film camera look — things that are readily available through a long list of third-party apps, of course. If you're a diehard Leica fan who doesn't mind paying a premium for a re-badged handset, the model is no doubt appealing, but it won't be easy to get: the company says it will be exclusive to Japan.