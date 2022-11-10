Musk Kills Remote Work At Twitter While Setting Big Subscription Goal

The Twitter acquisition saga continues, but if you were hoping for happy news, you might be disappointed. Elon Musk, the brand-new CEO of Twitter, has sent out his first email addressing his employees. In lieu of a warm greeting, the billionaire broke some bad news, saying that there was "no way to sugarcoat the message." The email makes it pretty clear who's the boss now, and if Twitter had a certain kind of work culture before, it certainly seems like things will be different now.

It's been a crazy couple of weeks since Elon Musk bought Twitter after a lot of back and forth. Upon buying the platform, Musk started making changes right away. He fired thousands of employees, including the entire Twitter board of directors; he closed down several departments; and put all of the remaining engineers to work on a revamped verification system. Musk is also introducing a long-form post feature, which seems handy, but also not very in line with Twitter's previous approach.

While observing the situation from afar may almost be a little bit funny at times, for Twitter employees, the Musk takeover must be a difficult time. With many layoffs, rumored mandatory 12-hour shifts, and a lot of uncertainty, those who work at Twitter are now facing yet another change: a complete end of remote work.