Why Germany Could Be Elon Musk's Biggest Twitter Headache

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter was a long, complex, and drawn-out affair which included months of negotiations, a legal battle, and some very public arguments involving memes. While you could argue the hard part is over, and Musk is now free to do what he wants with the platform, in reality things are a lot more complicated than that.

After spending $44 billion on Twitter, Musk has wasted no time putting his stamp on the company. Within hours of the takeover being confirmed, several high level executives were fired, and plans were put in place to lay off large numbers of Twitter's workforce. One of the bigger items on Musk's to-do list, and part of the reason his acquisition of the social media network was so contentious, is his promise to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform." Supporters agree with Musk's claims that the world needs a "digital town square" where ideas and opinions can be shared without fear of censorship. However, detractors believe loosening restrictions on speech currently allowed by Twitter's terms of service will lead to the platform becoming a hotbed of misinformation, abusiveness, and extremist political views.

On several occasions, Musk has said restrictions on speech should align with laws implemented by democratic governments. Back in April Musk tweeted: By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect." The problem is, Twitter is an international company and different countries place different restrictions on speech. While the first amendment can prevent people in the U.S. being prosecuted for what they say, other countries have far tighter restrictions.